Burglars strike at two houses at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore

Burglars broke open two houses at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore and decamped with a total of 22 sovereigns of gold jewellery between August 10 and 12.

In the first incident, burglars struck at the house of M. Mahesh, 32, at Ganapathy Managar in the city and took away 16.25 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The police said that Mr. Mahesh and family members left for Tirunelveli on August 10 noon, to attend the last rites of his grandmother. He found the front door of his house open when he returned around 7.45 p.m. on August 12. When checked inside the house, he found the gold jewellery, 30 grams of silver ornaments and ₹4,000 stolen.

The house owner lodged a complaint with the police the next day, based on which a case was registered.

In another incident, unidentified persons broke open the house of K. Senthil, 45, at Thiru Nagar at Vilankurichi and took away six sovereigns of gold jewellery. He had locked the house and left for a temple in Kerala along with family members around 7.20 a.m. on August 10. He found the jewellery stolen when returned home around 7.30 p.m. on August 12.

The police said that surveillance cameras are available at the two locations and the fingerprint bureau got two chance prints each from the two houses. Special teams are investigating the two housebreaks.