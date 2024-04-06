ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars stole cash from an ATM in Krishnagiri

April 06, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Money stolen from an ATM at Kurubarapalli near Krishnagiri District on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An ATM was found damaged and ₹10 lakh in cash missing in Krishnagiri district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the ATM of a nationalized bank located in a rented building at Kurubarapalli near Hosur. Bank officials had on Friday evening loaded ₹16 lakh in cash into the ATM. However, on Saturday morning, locals discovered the ATM damaged and money missing. Upon receiving information, Kurubarapalli police officers and bank officials rushed to the scene, where forensic experts collected fingerprints for investigation. Bank officials estimated that the stolen amount could range between ₹10 to ₹15 lakh. Authorities are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage from the ATM and surrounding areas to identify the culprits.

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Thangadurai visited the site to assess the situation and launched an inquiry. The Kurubarapalli police have registered a case and deployed special teams to apprehend the burglars.

