Burglars steal jewellery from temple in Salem

January 02, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Salem

Burglars stole jewels from a temple in Salem district on Sunday evening.

A Srinivasa Perumal temple is situated in Senkaradu locality, near Karuppur. On Sunday evening, local residents found the temple door broken and alerted temple administrators, who informed Karuppur police.

The police rushed to the spot and found three sovereign gold, silver, and brass utensils and cash worth ₹10,000 stolen from the temple. Burglars also damaged CCTV cameras in the temple. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

