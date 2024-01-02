ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars steal jewellery from temple in Salem

January 02, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Burglars stole jewels from a temple in Salem district on Sunday evening.

A Srinivasa Perumal temple is situated in Senkaradu locality, near Karuppur. On Sunday evening, local residents found the temple door broken and alerted temple administrators, who informed Karuppur police.

The police rushed to the spot and found three sovereign gold, silver, and brass utensils and cash worth ₹10,000 stolen from the temple. Burglars also damaged CCTV cameras in the temple. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US