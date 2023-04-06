ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars steal jewellery from house in Salem

April 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars stole 32 sovereigns jewellery from a house in Suramangalam police station limits on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, S. Kavitha (40) of Kandampatti is working in the ESI office as a junior assistant in Salem.

On Wednesday evening, when she returned home, she found the front door open and checked the house. She found 32 sovereigns jewellery missing from almirah.

On information, Suramangalam police came to the spot and gathered finger prints. The police also checked CCTV footage in the area. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US