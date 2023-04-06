Burglars steal jewellery from house in Salem

April 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Salem

Burglars stole 32 sovereigns jewellery from a house in Suramangalam police station limits on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, S. Kavitha (40) of Kandampatti is working in the ESI office as a junior assistant in Salem.

On Wednesday evening, when she returned home, she found the front door open and checked the house. She found 32 sovereigns jewellery missing from almirah.

On information, Suramangalam police came to the spot and gathered finger prints. The police also checked CCTV footage in the area. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.