Burglars steal jewellery and cash after murdering woman in Salem

September 08, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman was murdered, and earrings and cash were stolen by burglars in Salem district on Friday.

The victim was identified as Athayammal, wife of Ramasamy (70), a farmer and resident of Ezhuparanaikadu near Kolathur in Salem district. The couple has a daughter, Mallika (45), and a son, Prakash (40), who were staying separately near Kolathur.

On Thursday night, Athayammal slept in the house on the farmland, while Ramasamy slept separately in a hut on the land.

On Friday morning, while Ramasamy came to the house, he found Athayammal murdered and half-a-sovereign earring and ₹1.10 lakh cash missing.

On information, Kolathur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. A sniffer dog was brought to the spot, and forensic experts gathered finger prints.

West Zone Inspector General of Police K. Bhavaneeswari and Salem District Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan visited and inquired. The Kolathur police registered a case, and four special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

