Burglars rob cash from Tasmac employee in Namakkal

March 02, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Namakkal

A Tasmac employee was robbed of the day’s earnings on his way back home in Namakkal on Saturday. Sakthivel (45), had downed shutters at the Tasmac outlet in Devanankurichi and was proceeding towards his house in Molipalli near Tiruchengode with ₹94,000 in sales money when, near a school at Ulagappampalayam, three people in a two-wheeler accosted him and reached out for his money purse. While Sakthivel resisted, they attacked him with a knife and grabbed the money and fled. In the attack, he sustained stab injuries in his hands and was admitted to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. The Tiruchengode rural police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT