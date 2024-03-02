ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars rob cash from Tasmac employee in Namakkal

March 02, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A Tasmac employee was robbed of the day’s earnings on his way back home in Namakkal on Saturday. Sakthivel (45), had downed shutters at the Tasmac outlet in Devanankurichi and was proceeding towards his house in Molipalli near Tiruchengode with ₹94,000 in sales money when, near a school at Ulagappampalayam, three people in a two-wheeler accosted him and reached out for his money purse. While Sakthivel resisted, they attacked him with a knife and grabbed the money and fled. In the attack, he sustained stab injuries in his hands and was admitted to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. The Tiruchengode rural police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US