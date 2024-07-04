ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars leave behind airgun after robbing house in Salem

Updated - July 04, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 03:13 pm IST - Salem

The airgun was found by residents of the house, a day after the robbery

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars who decamped with jewellery from a house in Salem, are believed to have left behind their airgun, police said on Wednesday, July 4, 2024.

S. Chitra (48), a resident of Ilupputhoppu near Gangavalli, had gone to a hospital in Gangavalli with her daughter-in-law on the morning of Tuesday, July 2. When they returned home around 9 p.m. that day, they found the front door open and jewellery worth 14 sovereigns stolen. The Gangavalli police, on receiving a complaint, went to the spot and collected evidence.

The following morning, when Ms. Chitra was cleaning the house, she found a bag with an air pistol and two pieces of iron rod, and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and seized the pistol and iron rods. Police suspect that burglars who came to the house left it behind.

Further investigations are underway.

