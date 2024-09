Burglars stole 40 sovereign jewels from a house in the district on Saturday.

Jaganathan (67), a resident of Car Street in Sankagiri, had gone to Chennai with his wife when, on Saturday morning, local residents found his house broken into and alerted him and the police. According to Sankagiri police, 40 sovereigns of jewellery and silk sarees have been stolen from the house. The police registered a case and five special teams formed to nab the culprits.