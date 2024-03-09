ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars decamp with jewels in Salem

March 09, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem

A BJP functionary’s house was broken into and five sovereign jewellery stolen in Salem district on Saturday. Madhankumar (29), a resident of Belur near Vazhapadi, went to a local temple to participate in the Mahasivarathri puja on Friday. When he returned home in the early hours of Saturday, he found the front door open and five sovereign jewels stolen from his home. The Vazhapadi police were informed and forensic experts collected fingerprints from the house. The Vazhapadi police have registered a case and are currently searching for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US