GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars decamp with jewels in Salem

March 09, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem

A BJP functionary’s house was broken into and five sovereign jewellery stolen in Salem district on Saturday. Madhankumar (29), a resident of Belur near Vazhapadi, went to a local temple to participate in the Mahasivarathri puja on Friday. When he returned home in the early hours of Saturday, he found the front door open and five sovereign jewels stolen from his home. The Vazhapadi police were informed and forensic experts collected fingerprints from the house. The Vazhapadi police have registered a case and are currently searching for the culprits.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.