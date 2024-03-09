Burglars decamp with jewels in Salem

March 09, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Salem

A BJP functionary’s house was broken into and five sovereign jewellery stolen in Salem district on Saturday. Madhankumar (29), a resident of Belur near Vazhapadi, went to a local temple to participate in the Mahasivarathri puja on Friday. When he returned home in the early hours of Saturday, he found the front door open and five sovereign jewels stolen from his home. The Vazhapadi police were informed and forensic experts collected fingerprints from the house. The Vazhapadi police have registered a case and are currently searching for the culprits.