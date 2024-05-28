Burglars decamp with jewels, cash and mobile phones in Erode

Burglars made off with jewellery, cash, and 56 mobile phones in separate incidents in Erode on Tuesday.

Shanmugan (45), a resident of Kannimar Nagar in Erode, operates a welding workshop. On 25 May, he travelled to Tiruchi to visit his wife and newborn child at his mother-in-law’s house. In the early hours of Tuesday, he returned home to find two persons fleeing from his property. He raised an alarm, and with the help of nearby residents, managed to apprehend one of the burglars. However, the other burglar escaped with 12 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash. Shanmugan handed the captured burglar over to Veerappanchatram police, who have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

In a separate incident, Radhakrishnan, residing in Erode Town, discovered that his mobile phone shop near the Erode Government Hospital roundabout had been burgled. Upon arriving at his shop on Tuesday morning, he found mobile phones scattered and realised that 56 new mobile phones worth ₹9 lakh and ₹15,000 in cash had been stolen. Officers from the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital police station attended the scene and reviewed CCTV footage from the area. They have registered a case and are actively searching for the culprits.

