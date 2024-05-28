GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Burglars decamp with jewels, cash and mobile phones in Erode

Published - May 28, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars made off with jewellery, cash, and 56 mobile phones in separate incidents in Erode on Tuesday.

Shanmugan (45), a resident of Kannimar Nagar in Erode, operates a welding workshop. On 25 May, he travelled to Tiruchi to visit his wife and newborn child at his mother-in-law’s house. In the early hours of Tuesday, he returned home to find two persons fleeing from his property. He raised an alarm, and with the help of nearby residents, managed to apprehend one of the burglars. However, the other burglar escaped with 12 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash. Shanmugan handed the captured burglar over to Veerappanchatram police, who have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

In a separate incident, Radhakrishnan, residing in Erode Town, discovered that his mobile phone shop near the Erode Government Hospital roundabout had been burgled. Upon arriving at his shop on Tuesday morning, he found mobile phones scattered and realised that 56 new mobile phones worth ₹9 lakh and ₹15,000 in cash had been stolen. Officers from the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital police station attended the scene and reviewed CCTV footage from the area. They have registered a case and are actively searching for the culprits.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.