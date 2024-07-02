ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars decamp with jewels and cash in Salem

Published - July 02, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A house in Kuttapatti near Nangavalli was broken into and robbed of jewels and cash on Tuesday.

Elango (59), a clerk at the Primary Agriculture Credit Society, had bought 30 sovereign jewels for his daughter’s wedding and stored them in an almirah. He and his family slept on the terrace of the house on Monday night, and woke up the next day to find the house broken into and the jewels stolen along with cash worth ₹36,000.

Elango alerted Nangavalli police, who rushed to the spot and collected fingerprints. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

