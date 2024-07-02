GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars decamp with jewels and cash in Salem

Published - July 02, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A house in Kuttapatti near Nangavalli was broken into and robbed of jewels and cash on Tuesday.

Elango (59), a clerk at the Primary Agriculture Credit Society, had bought 30 sovereign jewels for his daughter’s wedding and stored them in an almirah. He and his family slept on the terrace of the house on Monday night, and woke up the next day to find the house broken into and the jewels stolen along with cash worth ₹36,000.

Elango alerted Nangavalli police, who rushed to the spot and collected fingerprints. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.