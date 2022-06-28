Coimbatore

Burglars decamp with jewellery and cash in Namakkal

Burglars broke into a locked house and decamped with 15 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 6 lakh on Tuesday.

According to police, the burglary happened when Kavinraj (37), a building contractor from Pudupalayam, went to a temple with his family members on Tuesday morning. After an hour, they returned and found the front door remained open. They found jewellery and cash missing. Tiruchengode Rural police registered a case and are on the lookout for the burglars.


