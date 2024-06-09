Burglars decamp with jewellery and cash in Erode

Unidentified persons allegedly decamped with 150 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 1.50 lakh cash from an auditor’s house in Erode on Sunday.

Subramani (69), an auditor and resident of the NGGO Colony in Erode, and his wife, Sadhana, a professor at a private college, went to Theni district on Saturday for a family function. Their neighbours found the house open on Sunday, and alerted him and the Surampatti police. The police found the jewellery and cash missing from the almirah.

Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the spot and a sniffer dog was pressed into service. The police are also verifying CCTV footage in the locality. The Surampatti police registered a case and formed special teams to nab the culprits.