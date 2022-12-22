Burglars decamp with jewellery and cash from two houses in Namakkal

December 22, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Namakkal

Burglars decamped with jewellery and cash from two houses recently.

According to the police, K. Vijayalakshmi (55), of Palapatti near Paramthi Velur, is working as a nurse at the Palapatti Primary Health Centre.

On December 17, she and her family members went to their home town of Tiruchi, and in the early hours of Wednesday, they returned and found the front door of their house broken.

They found 15 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹10,000 in cash looted. Police from Paramathi Velur arrived on the scene and took fingerprints. The police are also verifying CCTV footage. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Likewise, Devipriya, of Gupta Nagar in Salem city, is a sub-inspector attached to the Cyber Crime Police here.

On Monday night, she and her family members slept on the first floor of the house. On Tuesday morning, she found 10 sovereigns of jewellery, ₹30,000 cash, and two mobile phones kept in the room on the ground floor missing. Later, she lodged a complaint with the Pallapatti police. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.