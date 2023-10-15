Burglars decamp with jewellery and cash from house in Salem

October 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

Burglars stole jewellery and cash from a house in Salem on Sunday.

N. Selvaraj, alias Thangaraj (54), is a resident of Anai Goundampatti, near Omalur, in Salem district. Two days ago, he and his family members went to their native Hosur.

On Sunday morning, when they returned, they found the front door lock broken, and a three sovereign gold chain and ₹20,000 cash stolen from the house. Similarly, burglars broke into another house in the locality, but nothing was stolen.

On information, Karuppur police rushed to the spot and enquired. Forensic experts gathered finger prints from the house. The police also verified CCTV footage in the locality. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.