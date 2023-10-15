HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars decamp with jewellery and cash from house in Salem

October 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars stole jewellery and cash from a house in Salem on Sunday.

N. Selvaraj, alias Thangaraj (54), is a resident of Anai Goundampatti, near Omalur, in Salem district. Two days ago, he and his family members went to their native Hosur.

On Sunday morning, when they returned, they found the front door lock broken, and a three sovereign gold chain and ₹20,000 cash stolen from the house. Similarly, burglars broke into another house in the locality, but nothing was stolen.

On information, Karuppur police rushed to the spot and enquired. Forensic experts gathered finger prints from the house. The police also verified CCTV footage in the locality. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.