Burglars decamp with jewellery and cash from house in Namakkal

September 14, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars decamped with 60-sovereign jewellery and ₹9 lakh from a house in Namakkal district.

Kandasamy (54), a resident of Kuppachipalayam Kuchikkadu, near Paramathi Velur, runs a hotel. The engagement of his daughter Nishanthi (23) was held last week. As the wedding will take place in October, on Wednesday, the bride and groom’s family members went to Erode to buy clothes. Kandasamy’s mother, Arukani (80), was alone at home.

In the afternoon, two men came to the house and told Arukani that Kandasamy had asked them to come for some work. While a person spoke to her, another person entered the house and stole the jewellery and cash kept in the almirah. Later, Arukani, who went to the farmland, returned home and found the jewellery and cash missing.

She alerted Kandasamy and the police. The Paramathi Velur police came to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Forensic experts gathered finger prints from the spot. The police verified CCTV footage and found that two persons came in a car and parked it at the entrance of the street. Special teams were formed to nab the burglars.

