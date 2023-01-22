Burglars decamp with gold, silver ornaments from jewellery shop in Krishnagiri

January 22, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop here on Sunday.

According to the police, Sekar (52) of Tirupathur district is running a jewellery shop at Hanumantheertham near Uthangarai. On Sunday morning, other shopkeepers informed him that there was a hole at the back wall of his shop. He rushed to the shop and found 30 sovereigns of jewellery and 25 kg of silver ornaments missing.

On information, the Uthangarai police came to the spot and collected finger prints. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

The police found that the burglars had damaged the CCTV cameras and taken away the hard drives from the shop. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. The police sources said that owing to the festival season, the shop owner got more orders and hence had 25 kg of silver ornaments at the shop.