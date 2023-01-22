ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars decamp with gold, silver ornaments from jewellery shop in Krishnagiri

January 22, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

The burglars made a hole in the wall of the jewellery shop to steal gold and silver ornaments in Krishnagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop here on Sunday.

According to the police, Sekar (52) of Tirupathur district is running a jewellery shop at Hanumantheertham near Uthangarai. On Sunday morning, other shopkeepers informed him that there was a hole at the back wall of his shop. He rushed to the shop and found 30 sovereigns of jewellery and 25 kg of silver ornaments missing.

On information, the Uthangarai police came to the spot and collected finger prints. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

The police found that the burglars had damaged the CCTV cameras and taken away the hard drives from the shop. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. The police sources said that owing to the festival season, the shop owner got more orders and hence had 25 kg of silver ornaments at the shop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US