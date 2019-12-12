Burglars decamp with gold jewellery near Sulur

Burglars decamped with 19 sovereigns of gold jewellery after breaking in a house near Sulur.

Arun Pandian (27), a resident of Anjaneyar Nagar near Pappampatti, lodged a complaint with the Sulur police that 19 sovereigns of jewellery and some silverware were stolen when he was away from his house. Pandian, who runs a shop at Town Hall, found the front door of the house open when he returned on Tuesday morning.

The fingerprint bureau of the police has developed fingerprints of six outsiders from the house.

Man killed in accident

A 25-year-old man from the Nilgiris was killed after the car he drove was collided by a lorry on Annur-Mettupalayam road on Tuesday. The police have identified the deceased as P. Sanjaykumar from Kandal in the Nilgiris.

The Sirumugai police have booked M. Dhamodaran (28), who drove the lorry.

Student beaten up

A student of a private college in the suburbs of Coimbatore was injured in an altercation between two sections of students on Tuesday. Jinis Jose (21) from Malappuram in Kerala, currently residing in a men's hostel near Kuniamuthur, was injured in the incident that took place on Monday night.

The police said that a student identified as Praveen assaulted Jose with a sharp object on his abdomen and shoulder and he was hospitalised. The Kuniamuthur police have booked Praveen.