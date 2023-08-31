Burglars decamp with cash, jewellery in Salem

August 31, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Burglars struck a house here on Thursday and decamped with ₹9.50 lakh and 10 sovereign jewellery.

According to police, the theft happened when the owner of the house Meenakshi Sundaram (67), a building contractor, and resident of GVK Nagar near Gorimedu was away to a temple in Villupuram district along with his wife on Wednesday. When the couple returned home in the early hours of Thursday they found house remained opened and the cash and jewellery missing. Chilli powder was found strewn all around the room.

On information, Kannankurichi police rushed to the spot. The police are verifying CCTV footage in the locality to identify burglars. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the burglars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.