Burglars decamp with cash, jewellery in Salem

August 31, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Burglars struck a house here on Thursday and decamped with ₹9.50 lakh and 10 sovereign jewellery.

According to police, the theft happened when the owner of the house Meenakshi Sundaram (67), a building contractor, and resident of GVK Nagar near Gorimedu was away to a temple in Villupuram district along with his wife on Wednesday. When the couple returned home in the early hours of Thursday they found house remained opened and the cash and jewellery missing. Chilli powder was found strewn all around the room.

On information, Kannankurichi police rushed to the spot. The police are verifying CCTV footage in the locality to identify burglars. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the burglars.