Burglars decamp with cash in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal
September 08, 2022 19:48 IST

Burglars struck at two shops here and decamped with cash in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, Gopinath of Tiruchengode runs an utensil shop on South Car Street.

On Thursday when he came to the shop he found the shop shutter was damaged and ₹7 lakh cash was burgled from his shop and alerted the police.

The police came to the spot and verified CCTV footage and found two burglars involved in the incident.

Similarly, thieves entered an iron shop owned by Sherif at Sankagiri Road and decamped with ₹1 lakh and one-and-a-half sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The Tiruchengode Town police registered cases regarding the two incidents and are on the lookout for the culprits.

