Burglars decamp with cash from former Union Minister’s farm house

Published - June 24, 2024 06:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The farm house of former Union Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan at Chinnamapuram village in Modakkurichi taluk in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Unidentified persons broke into a farmhouse belonging to former Union Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan at Chinnamapuram village in Modakkurichi taluk and allegedly decamped with ₹55,000 and a two-wheeler here on Monday.

The incident came to light in the morning, when workers found the front door lock broken and the cash and vehicle missing. Workers alerted her and the Malayampalayam police. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. Ms. Jagadeesan, who resides in Erode, visits the farmhouse three or four times a month, and the place remains closed during the rest of the month. “Cash kept for distributing wages to workers and a worker’s two-wheeler was stolen,” she said.

The former MLA previously served as State Minister and DMK deputy general secretary. She contested from Modakkurichi Assembly constituency in the 2021 Assembly election and lost to BJP’s C. Saraswathi, after which she quit the party in August 2022.

