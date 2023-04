April 29, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Unidentified persons broke into a house at Sakthi Nagar on Thondamuthur Road in Coimbatore and decamped with 70 sovereigns of jewellery.

The house belongs to Kannan, who works in the Income Tax Department in Palakkad. Mr. Kannan and his family members were away in Chennai, when the burglary took place.

On seeing the door open, the neighbours alerted the police and Kannan. About 70 sovereigns of jewellery were reported missing. Forensic experts were pressed into service.