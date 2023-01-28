Burglars decamp with 63 sovereigns of gold jewellery

January 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Burglars broke into a house at Linga Bhairavi Nagar near Saminaickenpatti and escaped with 63 sovereigns of gold jewellery on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the burglary took place at the house of G. Vijayalakshmi when she had reportedly gone to Chennai on Wednesday. The theft was noticed when the car driver came to the house and found the front door remained open and the gold jewellery looted from the house.

Karuppur police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.