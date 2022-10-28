Coimbatore

Burglars decamp with 22 sovereign jewellery from house in Coimbatore

The Saravanampatti police are on the look out for unidentified persons who stole 22 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Ganapathy here.

M. Rabina, a resident of Venkateshapuram at Ganapathy, complained to the police that the jewellery, a half kg silver bar and ₹8,000 were stolen from her residence when she had gone to Tirunelveli.

According to the police, the woman left for Tirunelveli after locking her house on October 21. She returned on October 26 and found the jewellery, silver and cash, which were kept in a shelf, stolen.

The fingerprint bureau has identified one possible hand print of the suspect from the house, the police said.


