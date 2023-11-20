Burglars decamp with ₹2 lakh from a house in Erode

November 20, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - ERODE

Unidentified persons entered the house of a building contractor on Villarasampatti Four Road here and decamped with ₹2 lakh.

The incident took place when the house owner, Shanmugam, 50, and his family went for a function on November 18 and returned on Monday morning. They found the cash in the almirah missing. The burglars entered the house through the first floor. Fingerprint experts were pressed into service. The Erode North police registered a case.

Residents block road for water

Claiming that drinking water was not supplied to them in the last 15 days, people of Alathukombai village in Sadumugai panchayat in Sathyamangalam taluk blocked the road here on Monday. They said water was not supplied regularly in the last one month while supply was stopped completely in the last two weeks.

The residents said the issue was taken up with the panchayat officials many times, but no action was taken. They blocked the road near the bus stop, affecting vehicle movement. Sathyamangalam police and panchayat officials held talks with the protestors and assured them to restore drinking water supply at the earliest. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT