HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars decamp with ₹2 lakh from a house in Erode

November 20, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons entered the house of a building contractor on Villarasampatti Four Road here and decamped with ₹2 lakh.

The incident took place when the house owner, Shanmugam, 50, and his family went for a function on November 18 and returned on Monday morning. They found the cash in the almirah missing. The burglars entered the house through the first floor. Fingerprint experts were pressed into service. The Erode North police registered a case.

Residents block road for water

Claiming that drinking water was not supplied to them in the last 15 days, people of Alathukombai village in Sadumugai panchayat in Sathyamangalam taluk blocked the road here on Monday. They said water was not supplied regularly in the last one month while supply was stopped completely in the last two weeks.

The residents said the issue was taken up with the panchayat officials many times, but no action was taken. They blocked the road near the bus stop, affecting vehicle movement. Sathyamangalam police and panchayat officials held talks with the protestors and assured them to restore drinking water supply at the earliest. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.