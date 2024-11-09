ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars decamp with 16 sovereign gold jewellery

Published - November 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars broke open a house and decamped with 16.25 sovereigns of gold jewellery near Chennimalai on Saturday.

Moorthy, 35, and his wife Gomathi, 30, of Mukasipidariyur Vannamparai on Ingur Road left for their shop in Perundurai at 8.30 a.m., while Moorthy’s mother Palaniammal, 65, went to her farmland. She returned at 1.30 p.m. to find the front door lock broken and alerted Moorthy. The couple came home and found the jewellery as well as a few silver items missing.

Chennimalai Police were informed, and an inquiry is on.

