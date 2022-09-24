Burglars break into house in Namakkal, decamp with jewellery

Unidentified persons decamped with 55 sovereigns of jewellery from a house near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district on Friday.

According to the police, A. Chandrasekar (63) and his wife Parvathi reside in the house at Taj Nagar. Their son Venkta Shanmuganandam works in the United States.

On September 16, Chandrasekar was admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore. When the couple returned home in the wee hours of Friday, they found the rear door of the house open and 55 sovereigns of jewellery missing from the almirah. They informed the Pallipalayam police, who reached the spot and lifted fingerprints. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.