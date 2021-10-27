Burglaries at police quarters

Coimbatore

27 October 2021 00:21 IST

The Race Course police on Tuesday registered two cases of burglaries in two residences of Armed Reserve police personnel attached to Coimbatore District Police at the police quarters on the Police Recruits School premises.

Sources said the miscreants stole laptop, gold and silver jewellery, silver utensils and cash from the houses of two constables. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused, according to the sources.

Ganja seized from train

Personnel from Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) seized bundles of ganja weighing around 23.5 kg from a train at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the RPF and GRP personnel searched the Allepey-Dhanbad special train that halted at the railway station based on a tip-off.

The personnel found two bags under the seats in reserved coach S4, which contained seven kg and 16.5 kg bundles containing ganja. Efforts to nab the accused are under way.

Boy held on rape charges

The Pollachi All Women Police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl near Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

According to the police, the victim was studying Class XI at a government school and the accused had finished his Class XII from the same school. The police said they were allegedly in a relationship and that the boy allegedly raped the victim at her residence.

The victim’s mother admitted her to the Government Hospital in Pollachi after complaints of stomach ache, where the doctors found that the girl was three months pregnant.

Following a complaint from the girl, the boy was arrested and sent to the Juvenile Observation Home.