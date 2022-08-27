Burglar suffers electric shock, dies in Krishnagiri

A member of a gang which tried to loot valuables from a house was electrocuted on Saturday.

According to the police, C. Madhu (40) of M.G.R Nagar, near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district, and his family members, recently went to his relative’s house in Bengaluru.

In the early hours of Saturday, a gang locked five houses near Madhu’s residence and tried to enter his house through the terrace. At that time, one of the gang members, aged around 25, accidentally touched the overhead electric line and suffered an electric shock and died. On hearing his screams, local people rushed to the spot, and on seeing them, the gang fled.

On information, Denkanikottai police came to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.