December 04, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

Salem Railway Police on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old man who was involved in multiple incidents of theft. A special team of the police identified K Sahul Hameed as the culprit and seized 17 sovereign jewels, four mobile phones and a watch from him. Police sources said the accused has more than 30 cases of theft pending against him in stations across the country.