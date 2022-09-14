Burglar escapes as anti-theft alarm goes off in ATM near Coimbatore

Attempt by an unidentified person to steal cash from an ATM at Teachers Colony in Coimbatore district was foiled after the security system triggered an alarm early Wednesday morning. The police said the theft attempt was reported in an ATM of Canara Bank at Teachers Colony on Mettupalayam – Coimbatore road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a man entered the ATM kiosk and opened a panel of the machine using the tools he brought. The security system of the ATM sensed the interruption and triggered an alarm. It also alerted the bank authorities about the security breach and the police were informed about the suspicious activity.

After being alerted by the bank, the Karamadai police rushed to the ATM and found that a main panel of the machine was opened. Bank officials also inspected the ATM and told the police that no cash was lost.

The police and bank authorities checked visuals from surveillance cameras inside and outside the ATM to identify the person who attempted to steal cash. The Karamadai police said that an investigation has been launched to trace the burglar.