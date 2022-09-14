Burglar escapes as anti-theft alarm goes off in ATM near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 14, 2022 18:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt by an unidentified person to steal cash from an ATM at Teachers Colony in Coimbatore district was foiled after the security system triggered an alarm early Wednesday morning. The police said the theft attempt was reported in an ATM of Canara Bank at Teachers Colony on Mettupalayam – Coimbatore road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a man entered the ATM kiosk and opened a panel of the machine using the tools he brought. The security system of the ATM sensed the interruption and triggered an alarm. It also alerted the bank authorities about the security breach and the police were informed about the suspicious activity.

After being alerted by the bank, the Karamadai police rushed to the ATM and found that a main panel of the machine was opened. Bank officials also inspected the ATM and told the police that no cash was lost.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police and bank authorities checked visuals from surveillance cameras inside and outside the ATM to identify the person who attempted to steal cash. The Karamadai police said that an investigation has been launched to trace the burglar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app