Bunker cots to help police personnel take rest after duty hours

To enable police personnel to take rest after their duty hours and relax, the district police had installed bunker cots in all the police stations here.

There are 40 police stations in the divisions of Erode, Perundurai, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam in the district in which over 500 personnel, including women, are performing their duties round-the-clock. Though a room is available at the stations to take rest, cot system is not available as personnel had to depend on chairs. Hence, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai had proposed the idea of installing bunker cots in each station to help the personnel to fight their fatigue. Cots were installed in 21 stations in the district and the process is on to install cots in other stations.

Mr. Thangadurai said that personnel work round-the-clock and after their duty hours, a little rest for them will energise them after which they can leave home. He said police personnel with headache or tiredness during duty hours can take rest for sometime after obtaining permission from their inspector. Depending upon the strength in the station, cots were installed in each station and will be used by the personnel.