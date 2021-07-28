Bullets seized from passenger at Coimbatore airport

Coimbatore

28 July 2021 23:49 IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized 92 live rounds from a passenger at the Coimbatore airport on Wednesday.

Sources at the airport said the live rounds of .25 calibre pistol were seized from a passenger named Sasi Kumar, a native of Thennangudi in Pudukottai district.

The passenger had come to the airport to board a flight to Chennai around 3.40 p.m. CISF personnel found the live rounds in his baggage during screening, the sources said. The CISF handed over the passenger and the seized bullets to the Peelamedu police for further investigation.

