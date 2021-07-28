Coimbatore

Bullets seized from passenger at Coimbatore airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized 92 live rounds from a passenger at the Coimbatore airport on Wednesday.

Sources at the airport said the live rounds of .25 calibre pistol were seized from a passenger named Sasi Kumar, a native of Thennangudi in Pudukottai district.

The passenger had come to the airport to board a flight to Chennai around 3.40 p.m. CISF personnel found the live rounds in his baggage during screening, the sources said. The CISF handed over the passenger and the seized bullets to the Peelamedu police for further investigation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 11:50:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bullets-seized-from-passenger-at-coimbatore-airport/article35596175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY