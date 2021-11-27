Bullets removed from constable’s leg at CMCH

Coimbatore

27 November 2021 01:06 IST

Doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday removed two bullets lodged in the leg of a police constable. A statement released by CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that Santhosh (34), a constable with the Special Task Force at Sathyamangalam in Erode district, was admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries on his left leg and left heel bone on Thursday evening. A team of doctors led by Director of Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology S. Vetrivel Chezian was constituted by the Dean and the surgery was done the same night. “The bullets were located with the help of an image intensifier and were retrieved without damage to vital blood vessels and nerves,” the statement said.

Day care centre inaugurated

Coimbatore District Welfare Association, a non-Governmental organisation, inaugurated a day care centre for senior citizens named ‘Adaravu’ at Kavundampalayam here on Wednesday. A release said the centre has facilities designed for senior citizens such as reading rooms, walking paths, and toilets with anti-skid tiles and grab bars. Activities such yoga, meditation, and arts and crafts, will also be available, according to the release.