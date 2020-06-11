Bull pelted with stones, dies

A bull which used to participate in traditional sporting events died after it was pelted with stones by a few youth an in inebriated state.
According to the police, K. Vetrivel a farmer of Papparapatty here has been rearing a bull for the past few years and on June 5, he had tied his bull to a tree and let it graze. After sometime, he found the animal’s horns broken and blood injuries in its mouth and assumed that the bull could have succumbed to injuries after hitting the tree violently. He later buried the animal in his farmland.
Later, Vetrivel saw a tik-tok video in which three persons in an inebriated state were seen pelting stones on the animal and turning it violent.
According to police, the bull suffered injuries attempting to hit the trio. Krishnagiri police have registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism