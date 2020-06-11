Coimbatore

Bull pelted with stones, dies

A bull which used to participate in traditional sporting events died after it was pelted with stones by a few youth an in inebriated state.

According to the police, K. Vetrivel a farmer of Papparapatty here has been rearing a bull for the past few years and on June 5, he had tied his bull to a tree and let it graze. After sometime, he found the animal’s horns broken and blood injuries in its mouth and assumed that the bull could have succumbed to injuries after hitting the tree violently. He later buried the animal in his farmland.

Later, Vetrivel saw a tik-tok video in which three persons in an inebriated state were seen pelting stones on the animal and turning it violent.

According to police, the bull suffered injuries attempting to hit the trio. Krishnagiri police have registered a case and are investigating.

