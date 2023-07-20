Bulk waste generators in Salem told to register with Corporation

July 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation has asked the bulk waste generators, who generate more than 100 kg of waste per day, to register with them and to take steps to create infrastructure to recycle the waste.

In Salem Corporation, 550 metric tonnes of garbage is generated a day. Of these, 319 metric tonnes are sent to micro composting centres and 25 tonnes are incinerated. The remaining garbage is dumped in the Chettichavadi dump yard.

Meanwhile, in an advertisement by the Salem Corporation on July 12, it said that people, who generated 100 kg of garbage a day or buildings with more than 5,000 sq. m. used by a person, Union and State public enterprises, private companies, hospitals, schools, colleges, hostels, shopping malls, hotels, and government or corporation market contractors were categorised as bulk waste generators under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The Salem Corporation also provided explanations for bulk waste generators: under the residence category, the apartments, which had more than 300 houses, and State and Union governments’ residential quarters; under the business category, all the hotels, restaurants, commercial establishments, and shopping malls; under public and private enterprises, all government and private offices; under the social infrastructure category, canteens and hotels in hospitals with more than 200 beds; marriage halls; hostels; colleges; universities; training centres with 500 or more students; railway stations; bus stands; and airports.

The above-mentioned organisations should approach the Corporation and register them before August 1, and they have to create infrastructure to recycle the waste on their own. The organisations that do not generate 100 kg of waste a day should submit a self-declaration letter to the Corporation, failing which action will be taken under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, the Corporation said in the announcement.

The Corporation officials said they had to get more clarifications regarding the infrastructure for recycling. This was the common guidelines provided under the 2016 rules. At first, they aimed to target the major players and streamline them. A resolution would be passed in the council meeting soon with all the details, the officials added.

