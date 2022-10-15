Buildings sealed for flouting norms in Udhagamandalam

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 15, 2022 18:07 IST

Revenue officals sealing a building at Kallatty near Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The Nilgiris district administration on Saturday sealed the buildings that were functioning in violation of rules.

According to sources, officials from the Departments of Rural Development and Revenue in Udhagamandalam Panchayat Union conducted an inspection recently, in which they found that a few buildings had flouted the regulations of the government.

After the inspection, the officials issued notices to the owners of the buildings. As many as 22 buildings in Hullathy, Kalhatti, and a few other areas that fall under Udhagamandalam Panchayat Union got the approval in the domestic category and were using their premises for commercial purposes like running cottages and resorts, the sources said.

On Saturday, the officials sealed the cottages and commercial properties that were in conflict with the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act, Tamil Nadu Panchayat Building Rules, and Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act.

