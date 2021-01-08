Buildings damaged as rain lashes Coimbatore

A house that was damaged in the rain at Ammankulam.

Coimbatore

08 January 2021 00:18 IST

Coimbatore district witnessed sudden rain on Wednesday evening, causing damages to some buildings and inundation of low-lying areas.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Coimbatore Airport received 112.8 mm rainfall, followed by Coimbatore South 92 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam 82 and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 70 mm, according to the district administration officials. As the rain continued past midnight, many areas in the Corporation limits witnessed water stagnation.

Collector K. Rajamani inspected Avinashi Road, Trichy Road, Nanjundapuram Road and the Sanganoor Canal on Mettupalayam Road at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the officials said.

Around 30 buildings were partially damaged and four buildings were completely damaged due to the rain as on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported.

The rain also caused the Sanganoor Canal on Mettupalayam Road to overflow, prompting the district administration to temporarily evacuate some of the residents and made them stay at a government school. They returned to their houses on Thursday morning as the waters receded, the officials said.

Mr. Rajamani said no major infrastructural damages were reported in any part of the district. The Public Works Department and the Coimbatore Corporation had been instructed to clear the blockages in underground drainage works and in water channels that were reported in some locations following the rain, he said.

Apart from the Corporation limits, Annur received 12 mm, Mettupalayam 23.1 mm, Valparai taluk 18 mm, Sulur 37 mm and Pollachi 36 mm of rainfall in 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Coimbatore district received an average rainfall of 41.99 mm.

Singanallur MLA and DMK’s Coimbatore urban east unit in-charge N. Karthik urged the Coimbatore Corporation to carry out desilting works in all the canals, water channels and stormwater drains. In a statement on Thursday, he alleged that no action was taken despite multiple appeals made to the Corporation.