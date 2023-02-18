‘Building section in the Nilgiris Collectorate issuing illegal approvals’

February 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Chairperson and coordinator of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN), retired IAS officer, Surjit K. Choudhary has written to the Collector alleging that the ‘building section’ in the Collectorate was flouting rules in approving building permits in the district.

In his letter, Mr. Choudhary stated that “no building can come up anywhere in the Nilgiris without the clearances from the Collectorate and Aesthetics and Architectural Aspects (AAA) Committee.” It was the responsibility of the building section to “ensure that there are no defects in the process of approvals from the Collector, and after approval, to ensure effective monitoring for correct implementation by local authorities.”

Mr. Choudhary alleged that CEAN had found that the building section was the “fulcrum of all illegal activities… playing a negative role against the environment sustainability of the Nilgiris in collusion with brokers.”

In 16-points that were raised with the District Collector, CEAN highlighted violations and lack of oversight of such violations by the building section with regard to sections of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the lack of non-official technical expert members as part of the AAA committee to ensure the aesthetical and architectural beauty under the Hill Building Rules, and other violations.

Mr. Choudhary also alleged that buildings in violation of the Hill Station Building Rules exceeding seven meters in height had been approved, while he alleged that Block Development Officers were permitting laying of roads and digging wells under the pretext of welfare of labourers. He also alleged that the violations were being done with the “knowledge and co-operation of panchayat presidents and secretaries.” Among a host of other allegations, CEAN stated that many layouts were also coming up near reserve forests, in particular near Tuttapallam and Jackanarai, an elephant corridor, the letter to the Collector alleged.

Mr. Choudhary urged the Collector to follow-up on around 900-1,000 approvals granted for constructions in the Nilgiris and stop issuing further approvals until action was taken.