‘Building rule violations galore in the Nilgiris’

The Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (Kotagiri Chapter) has said that it has recorded massive “building rule violations” in the Nilgiris.

In a press release, Surjit K. Chaudhary, retired IAS officer, who is Chairperson and Coordinator of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris, said that of late, many rapid constructions had come up in violation of building rules, posing a serious challenge to the environment and administration. The rules governing the height of any construction, which should not exceed seven meters, were being flouted. “Violators are following different ways to bypass the law. In many cases, they have taken permission from the panchayat executive authorities for a small construction and on completion, they manage to procure power connections, property assessment, door number, water supply, road access and other amenities from the local body using the completion certificate,” the press release said.

The Confederation has called for severe action on violators who build illegal commercial, residential and institutional buildings. All constructions built illegally since the Hill Station Building Rules came into place should be mapped and sealed, completion certificates cancelled and basic amenities procured through such certificates withdrawn, among others.