Building material expo inaugurated in Coimbatore

February 09, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A.V. Varadharajan, former president of COINTEC, at one of the stalls of Build Intec 2024 organised by the CODISSIA Intec Technology Centre in Coimbatore city on Friday.

A.V. Varadharajan, former president of COINTEC, at one of the stalls of Build Intec 2024 organised by the CODISSIA Intec Technology Centre in Coimbatore city on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Build Intec 2024, a building material expo, organised by the CODISSIA Intec Technology Centre, was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Friday, showing a wide range of construction materials, technologies, and interior decoration items.

A.V. Varadharajan, founder of COINTEC, inaugurated the four-day event at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. With 259 exhibitors occupying more than one lakh sq. ft of display area, the exhibition has interior and furnishings, generator sets, elevators and escalators, water and waste management solutions, electrical products, construction chemicals, and pre-cast buildings.

Some of the companies have also launched new products at the event. The highlights include bio septic tanks, laser designed grills and gates, and high end sound systems for homes. Coimbatore-based companies have also leveraged on the event to launch new products. For instance, Sharp has displayed its latest RO water purifier. There are exhibitors from other States, displaying interior products such as wall hangings, and lightings.

For the exhibitors, the event is an opportunity to give better exposure for their brands as visitors are expected from across the western districts of the State. Further, the visitor profile is expected to be consumers, builders, and property developers.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till Monday and the entry fee for general visitors is ₹50.

