Building constructed on encroached land demolished in Coimbatore’s Krishna Colony

December 21, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation, on Thursday, demolished a private property built on encroached OSR land planned for a park at Krishna Colony here. The builders, who had approval only to build on 13.4 acres, had constructed a one-story house that also occupied the OSR land nearby and encroached a road.

The petitioner urged the High Court to quash the proceeding of the Commissioner of the Corporation of Coimbatore, dated October 15, 2022. The petitioner contended that the cancellation of his building licence was illegal and arbitrary.

According to the petitioner’s case, he purchased land in Krishna Colony, Sowripalayam, intending to construct a building. After obtaining initial approval, the petitioner faced challenges regarding encroachments on public spaces, leading to the cancellation of his building licence. The petitioner argued that he had rectified the issues as per the court’s directions.

Coimbatore-based activist S. P. Thiagrajan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Reserved Site Padhugappu Sangam, had highlighted this issue to the Town Planning Department in 2019, but despite the approval initially being halted, plans were later approved and the construction was initiated.

However, the High Court, on December 14, concluded that the disputed plot was not part of the approved layout plans. The court found discrepancies in the builder’s documents, leading to the belief that the revised layout plan was forged to secure approval.

Justice N. Mala dismissed the writ petition, stating that the impugned order canceling the building plan approval was justifiable given the apparent forgery. The court directed the authorities to demolish the unauthorised structure in Plot No.62A and restore it for public use within twelve weeks.

“For encroachments to be prevented, officials need to take immediate action by inspecting plots and scrutinising construction plans. Furthermore, residents need to be aware of encroachments and inform authorities to make sure that action is taken,” Mr. Thiagarajan said.