Building completion certificate must for power connection

23 August 2021 23:55 IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) should give new connections only based on building completion certificates, except for the exempted category, according to a recent order of the Madras High Court, said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

He said that in a recent order, the Madras High Court has stayed implementation of a circular of the Tangedco dated April 16. By staying the circular, the Tangedco should now give new connections only in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019.

“Now new connections could be issued only as per the Rules 2019 and only based on Building Completion Certificate for all buildings of non-exempted categories as per Rules,” he said.

The Court has said that the circular of Tangedco is in variance with the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 regarding grant of electricity service connection. The Court has given four weeks time to file counter affidavit and till then Tangedco will be guided by the combined rules for all commercial and non-exempted categories, it said.